Gaming Conference: Lottery Commission set to host USA, UK, others

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has concluded arrangements for the first international Gaming Conference in Nigeria.

NLRC Deputy Director, Public Affairs ,Magnus Ekechukwu disclosed this in a statement.

The two-Day conference will hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference will play host to countries like: United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa, Botswana, Ghana and other countries of the world as

The event is slated for Tuesday and Wednesday next week – October 31 and November 1, 2023.

Giving an update on the preparations for the global conference in a briefing with newsmen in his Abuja office, the Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila disclosed that the commission has put all the necessary arrangements in place for a successful conference.

Gbajabiamila told journalists that the elevation of the gaming conference which commenced in 2021, to an international standard was in consonance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hinged on higher effectiveness at all sectors of government for greater governance, improved resources and better life for all Nigerians.

The NLRC boss stated that his Commission was totally committed to the Agenda maintaining that he would spare no efforts in his avowed determination to make the lottery a major revenue earner for the country.

Since assumption of office, Gbajabiamila has tremendously grown the lottery industry in Nigeria with greater impact in its regulatory mandate and generating more funds into the coffers of the Federal Government. The commission hit the over one billion Naira IGR mark as a result of the pragmatic leadership of Gbajabiamila.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour, while Sam Awulu, the Director General of National Lottery Authority, Ghana, would deliver the keynote address at the conference scheduled to be attended by all the notable stakeholders, operators and players in the industry in the country.

Ekechukwu in his statement indicated that there would be goodwill messages from Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports; Honourable Ahmed Aliyu Abdulahi, Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs and Dr. Bello Maigari the Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund

He added that papers would be presented by eminent scholars, including Professor Rachel Volberg of University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA.

The international conference will be rounded off with a Gala Night where outstanding operators and players in the lottery industry would be given awards in different categories.