Emefiele regains freedom, arrested by EFCC

Former Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele, has regained his freedom.

Reports said Emefiele was freed last night.

After being released, he is now being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

The embattled CBN Governor is being interrogated by the Department of State Security DSS over alleged financial misconducts.

Emefiele had been in the custody of the DSS since June after President Bola Tinubu suspended him. Cable.