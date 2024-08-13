Foreign suspect traced to Labour House has an office there — Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the foreign suspect t it traced to the Labour House in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has an office there.

It said that the Nigeria Labour Congress was the landlord of the suspect who was a major face in the crisis in Sudan.

It further said it raided the second floor of the Labour House on Wednesday in search of some incriminating documents to establish a case against an international “subversive” element who is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Monday.

Adejobi said the August 7, 2024 raid of the NLC Complex had a suspect housed by the labour union in one of its floors.

He said the second floor, which has an office used by the suspect, was raided, and not the 10th floor housing the NLC Headquarters.

“We recovered evidence to prove that the suspect is a threat to the nation, the man is a suspected subversive element,” he said, adding: “The NLC is not the suspect here.

“We had a target and whatever it takes, we must get him by all means….

“We have (uncovered) plans that people want to run down Nigeria.

“We have (uncovered) plans that people want to destroy our democracy, destroy our common heritage called Nigeria, and we cannot keep quiet…

“We are getting enough help and we will get this man.”

