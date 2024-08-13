City of David: Iluyomade’s reign ends as ex-MD of BOI takes over

The reign of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade as the Pastor of the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has come to an end.

Iluyomade had been on suspension and told to report at the church’s headquarters in Ebute-Metta area of Lagos State.

Church Times is now reporting that he has been replaced by a former Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Pastor Kayode Pitan, who took over from the interim head, Pastor Charles Kpandei.

Pitan’s appointment was said to have been sanctioned by the Governing Council of the RCCG.

The decision to appoint the replacement for Iluyomade, according to Church Times, was said to have been taken at the just concluded national convention of the church.

Before the latest appointment, Pitan was the pastor in charge of the Tabernacle of David of Region 51 and also the regional pastor.

With his appointment, he is now the Pastor in charge of Region 20 with the City of David as its headquarters.

He will be assisted by Pastor Ben Akabueze.

