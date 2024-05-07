Five missing as Police repel kidnap attempt of 50 passengers on Katsina highway

In a laudable feat, security operatives in Katsina State operating under the codename: “EYE,” on Monday night, thwarted a kidnap attempt on Funtua-Gusau Road, rescuing 50 passengers.

However, the police source said authorities are searching for five passengers who are unaccounted for and are suspected to be missing due to the trauma of the attack.

Recounting how the event unfolded, the Police source said, “the armed bandits set up a barricade near Ungwar Boka mine along Funtua-Gusau Road, and subsequently opened fire on two vehicles – a luxury bus belonging to God Bless Ezenwata (Nig.) Ltd. travelling from Sokoto to Onitsha, and a Volkswagen Golf en route from Gusau to Zaria. Both vehicles loaded with passengers, lost control and veered off the road as a result.”

The source disclosed further that upon receipt of the information, a Police patrol team (Operation EYE) using the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) swiftly responded and arrived at the scene to find the bandits attempting to abduct passengers.

Also Read:

He continued that the bandits, on noticing their presence, fled into the nearby bush after engaging the security team in a gunfight which eventually forced them to abandon their hostages.

A total of 45 passengers were rescued from the luxury bus, most of Igbo descent while five additional passengers were rescued from the Golf with registration No: DKA-12YF.

He however noted that all of the hostages were rescued unharmed and are currently under safe custody of the police authorities.