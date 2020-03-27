Fight against COVID-19: Buhari hails Atiku, Dangote, Elumelu, Rabiu, Banks, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the public-spiritedness of wealthy Nigerians and organisations for standing up to be counted in the battle against the Coronavirus Disease pandemic.

The President commended members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, made of people like Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia of UBA, Access, GT, and Zenith Banks respectively, for contributing N1 billion each, and being in the vanguard of encouraging others in the private sector to do same.

UBA has equally donated the sum of N5 billion to Nigeria and Africa, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has pledged N50 million, while First Bank is partnering with government, United Nations and innovative technological firms to provide e-learning solutions to at least one million children under its “Keep Them Engaged, Keep Them Safe” initiative.

The President extolled every other helping hand that has been lent by individuals, groups and organisations, which may not necessarily be in the public domain, noting that God who sees all things will abundantly recompense.

Buhari recommended these laudable strides to other high networth Nigerians and organisations, stressing that hand in hand, the country will overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic and chart a new course in nationalism and brotherhood.