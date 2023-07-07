Ex-boxer, Jerry Okorodudu: Family unveils burial plans

828 828

Nigerian ex-boxer, Jerry Okorodudu, will be laid to rest in his hometown, Ughelli, Delta State on August 12, the family has announced.

The burial plans for Okorodudu was unveiled by Florence Okorodudu, the younger sister of the late Olympian.

According to Florence, there will be a candlelight procession at the National Stadium, Lagos on August 4.

The body of the late pugilist will also be laid in state at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State on August 9, while burial is slated for August 12 at his family compound in Agbarha-otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Okorodudu, 64, a renowned ex-pro boxer and former national coach, passed away at the Brighton Hospital in Surulere, Lagos last week following a long battle with illness.

He was a gold medallist for defunct Bendel State during the Oluyole 1979 National Sports Festival in Ibadan, before going on to represent Nigeria at the Los Angeles ’84 Olympics, where he reached the quarter-finals.