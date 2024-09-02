Erotic Monday Night: A weekend experience with a new friend, by Tiwa Says

Sex can sometimes get boring. And it is human to always seek something more. Yes, orgasm is the end goal, but the road to that peak is the real deal. You know what they say: It’s about the journey, not the destination.

Sexual exploration is something that should be spoken about between partners because no matter how strong the feeling between two people is, there will be a time when one or both partners will want more. And there’s nothing wrong with that. The beauty of it is to experience this exploration together. This doesn’t only make your sexual life more pleasurable. It also deepens the bond between partners.

Michael had been back for a few weeks. We have had great sex, but it was getting monotonous and I craved for something more. So I decided to go out for some excitement.

I met Amanda at a Games Night some weeks ago and we connected. She reached out a few days ago for a girl’s day out and I accepted. We went on a Spa date and later to the movies.

After a day well spent, we ended up at her place. To relax, she had soft music playing in the background. We continued to ask each other questions with the aim of getting to know each other better. So far, I liked the responses I was getting.

Then out of the blues, she asked me if I had ever kissed a woman. And I replied in the affirmative. She smiled and asked again: “So how was it?”

I replied: “It was ok.” Then she moved closer to me and kissed me. I wasn’t expecting it, but I liked it. She tasted good and different. She was a good kisser. The kiss lingered. She opened her eyes and looked at me. She unbuttoned my dress as our eyes remained locked.

I was curious and excited. She took off her clothing as well. Boy, she was truly beautiful. I longed to touch her. It was like she read my mind because she moved close to me and placed my hands on her lovely breasts. They were soft to touch.

I caressed each breast. I rubbed her nipples lightly with my thumb. She moaned. I moved my head lower and sucked on her breasts. She held to my head with one hand, while she slipped her finger into my pussy with her hand. We were both moaning loudly at this point.

We sat down on the couch facing each other and we fingered each other. It was a first for me and very pleasurable because I could see the pleasure on her face as she did mine. With our free hands, we squeezed each other’s breasts.

Then I heard a door open and a man came out of one of the rooms. He was naked. He must have heard our moans and decided to join in the fun. He stood at the door for a few seconds to put on a condom, then he came to me, turned me over and put his dick in me, doggie style. His thrusts were deep and strong. I loved it. As he fucked me, Amanda sucked on my boobs. I was delirious with pleasure. I must have had a double orgasm because my whole body shook as I came.

He also had an orgasm, but he was still hard. So Amanda came on him and rode him, grinding and twisting on him. He grabbed her boobs and sucked on them as she bounced up and down on him. She moaned: “Oh baby, oh baby.”

He held her hips and pounded her from below. “Give it to me baby,” she said. He asked: “What’s my name?” “Daddy,” she said as they both came together.

We freshened up after a few minutes. Then Amanda made the introductions. The man’s name was Sergio and he was her partner. We talked some more and I invited them to my place the following weekend. It will be fun to have a swing weekend with them.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: [email protected].

Post Views: 0