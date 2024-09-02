Dada Yar’adua, mother of former President Umaru Yar’adua and late General Shehu Yar’adua, is dead, The PUNCH is reporting.
- Late President Yar’adua’s mother dies in Katsina
The most widely read newspaper in Nigeria is further reporting that she died at the Katsina Teaching Hospital, Katsina on Monday evening.