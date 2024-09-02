Trending
Late President Yar’adua’s mother dies in Katsina

Dada Yar'Adua
Dada Yar'Adua

Dada Yar’adua, mother of former President Umaru Yar’adua and late General Shehu Yar’adua, is dead, The PUNCH is reporting.


The most widely read newspaper in Nigeria is further reporting that she died at the Katsina Teaching Hospital, Katsina on Monday evening.

