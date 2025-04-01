Erotic Monday Night: Holiday sex, by Tiwa Says

I love holidays. It gives me time to unwind and focus on other things besides work. I’m always trying to have new experiences and meeting new people because really life can get monotonous.

I recently joined a health club where we meet up for walks, talks and fun activities. I met a lot of fun people there. We had a staycation planned for the holiday and I made plans accordingly.

On the first day, we took a long walk together as a group, after which we had a healthy lunch of salads and chicken. There were a variety of health drinks and smoothies. One in particular was said to be a natural aphrodisiac.

It wasn’t a combination of fruits that I was unfamiliar with. I just didn’t believe in the talks about its sexual efficacy. I had about three cups of the concoction and I must confess I started to feel a little naughty.

I looked around for anyone who caught my fantasy. From the corner of my eyes, I saw this guy who had been the life of the group. He was a funny guy, but was also quite intelligent. We bonded while on the walk and I got to know quite a bit about him. I knew he was single. That was the important part. He was younger though but I didn’t mind.

He came to me and asked if I took the drink. I said I had taken three cups. He said he had taken four cups. I asked how he was feeling. And he said: “Horny.” He then asked: “How do we get it out of our system?” I told him to meet me in the restroom.

The restroom was a long hall with individual stalls, which had the male and female toilets. After we both got in, I locked the door to the main hall and removed my dress. I had no bra on so it was easy for him to grab and feast on my breasts.

This guy can suck breasts o. I almost had a nipplegasm. He sucked with so much expertise but we didn’t have much time, so I pulled down his shorts and gave him a hand job. I put a small amount of the hand wash on my hands and stroked him with it. He moaned. And I loved it.

I turned around, with my hands on the sink for support, he penetrated me. It’s amazing how back shots are great for quickies. He pulled my head back as he fucked me, grunting and spanking my ass. I slid my hand to his balls and stroked it. It felt so fragile yet somewhat stiff with excitement.

I arched my ass backwards and upward and his strokes went in deeper. I gripped his thighs as I came. He grabbed one of my boobs and held my waist with the other. He slammed his dick inside me faster and harder. He came with a loud groan that shocked me a bit.

After we were done, we got refreshed and exited the restroom at different times. The restroom became our fuckroom throughout our stay at the resort. And I enjoyed every bit of it.

How was your holiday?

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

