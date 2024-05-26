Emirship tussle: It’s wrong to deploy Army — NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association has said it is wrong for personnel of the Nigerian Army to be deployed for intervention in the ongoing tussle for the seat of the Emir of Kano.

The Kano State branch of the NBA made this known in a statement signed by its Chairman, Sagir Gezawa, on Saturday.

Gezawa, who revealed that the association was following with keen interest the development on the Repeal of Kano Emirate Council Law, 2019, said it is within the constitutional duty of a state assembly to pass a bill as it also remains the prerogative of a governor to assent to such.

He said once a bill is assented to by the governor, it has become law with its implementation by the state apparatus.

The NBA further said it is within the purview of courts to interpret such law to ensure it is in tandem with other existing laws or the Constitution.

It also said it was within the right of anyone aggrieved by such a law to approach the court for redress.

The NBA, however, frowned at a situation where the Nigerian Army deployed troops to enforce a court order in the case of the tussle for the emirship seat by the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayeor.

Gezawa said: “This is a sad reminder of the military dictatorship and must be condemned.

“Anyone found wanting or in disobedience of a court order (which is declaratory in nature) must first be proved to have been notified of the existence of the said court order by issuance of Form 48 and subsequently Form 49 notifying such person of the consequences of his or her actions.

Also Read

“This is in line with the Sheriff and Civil Processes Act and Laws of the various States for enforcing court judgments.

“As an association therefore, we call on all state actors, to be mindful of their oaths of office and for the security agencies, their scope of duties so as not to make mockery of our judicial system.

“They should as well be mindful of the fact that their actions may breach the security and peace of Kano State and they shall be held accountable in this life or the next.”