Election postponement: INEC’s reasons not convincing – Wadada

A former member, House of Representatives, Alhaji Ahmed Wadada, says the reasons tendered by the Independent National Electoral Commission for postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections are not convincing.

Wadada, who is the Chairman, Nasarawa State All Progressives Congress Governorship Campaign Directorate, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Keffi.

NAN reports that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the meeting with stakeholders on Saturday evening, attributed the one-week shift in the elections to logistic challenges and sabotage of the commission’s efforts.

The former lawmaker noted that the INEC Chairman repeatedly promised Nigerians that there would be no postponement of elections.

He said: “INEC, as an election management body empowered by the law has been on ground for years and has four-year intervals to prepare and conduct elections.

“I think it is most unacceptable for us to be taken off-guard barely 24 hours to the elections.

“The INEC Chairman did not attribute reasons for the postponement of election to security challenge, political intervention or financial hiccups.

“For me, I am not convinced by any of the reasons tendered by the INEC boss. The elections shift is most unfortunate, most sad and really discouraging.

“But as stakeholders, we will do everything possible to contend with the disappointment and sad development.

“And as Nigerians who are not only committed to democracy but also committed to the growth and development of democratic values, we have no choice than to accept the postponement and remain focused and united to achieve what we want.”

The former Chairman, House Committee on Information and National Orientation urged INEC to “wake up to its responsibilities and discharge its mandate diligently”.

He also called on supporters of the party to remain focused and not to be discouraged by the postponement.

He added: “As far as I am concerned, the postponement will not affect, in any way, the chances of APC to win elections in Nasarawa State and Presidential elections by God’s grace.”