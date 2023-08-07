El-Zakzaky kicks against ECOWAS’ planned onslaught against Niger military junta 

The Leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has kicked against the plan by the ECOWAS heads of states to deploy the military forces to Niger Republic to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum ousted by the military junta in the country.

El-Zakzaky made this known while addressing a group of Qur’an reciters who paid him a visit in his Abuja residence.

“We do not support the planned attack on the Niger Republic. The people of Niger are our brothers,” he said.

The Islamic leader alleged that France and the United States (US) want to use Nigeria to attack Niger.

“All of a sudden, France and the US want to use Nigeria to attack Niger. This is very shocking given the fact that Nigeria and Niger are one people.

“Even if southern Nigeria does not see it that way, we, in northern Nigeria, had empires founded by Shehu Usman Danfodio and Kanem Borno.

“It was the territories of such empires that were carved out to create Niger and Nigeria,” he said.

While addressing the people, El-Zakzaky said: “I once told you Gazargamu is the capital of Kanem Borno right? The fortification of the city is intact because there still exist remnants of the buildings.

“It may interest you to note that half of the fortification is on the Nigerien side of the border and the rest is in Nigeria. When our borders were partitioned, they did not take our history into cognizance.”

“As I keep telling you, Borno territory was partitioned into four parts, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. Most of the territory was part of Borno.

“Furthermore, if you look at the territory of the Shehu Usman empire, from Borno up to Sokoto, each city was partitioned into two.

” If you look at the territory of Hadejia, some part of it was annexed to Niger. A part of Gumel’s territory is part of Niger. If you cross the border of Maigatari, you are still part of Gumel’s territory but were ceded to Niger. A part of Kazaure is also part of Niger.

“This is the same fate that befell Daura. A large part of Daura also became part of Niger. Katsina was also partitioned into two parts: Katsina Maradi and Nigeria’s Katsina.

“They are all partitioned. Moreover, the Gobir Empire was also partitioned between Niger and Nigeria. The hometown of Shehu Usman Danfodio, Marata, is located in Niger.”

He said the cultural ties that Niger and Nigeria share are closer than people imagine.

“We are twin brothers, sharing the same roots and values. I hope this is clear.”

“They are our brothers, since the hometown of our founding father, is located in their country. It is unimaginable that we would one day end up fighting against each other.

“It is shocking that these ruthless people want to use this country to attack our brothers, just to engage in fratricidal genocide, right?

“I heard that some Nigeriens claimed that Nigeria would attack them. I suggest that you perish the thought.

“Even if the threat of the invasion appears genuine, May Allah forbid this, we are not the ones attacking you. It was the handiwork of another power behind the scene in collaboration with the president who is going to attack you, but not Nigerians.

“We are not being consulted, we do not support it, and there is no way we can kill one another. Therefore, it is not Nigeria that is going to attack, it is other foreign powers who want to use Nigeria to do so. They are used to this.”

“They once did it after the Islamic Revolution in Iran when they used Saddam Hussein to invade Iran.

“The war lasted for 8 years whereas the people of Iran and Iraq are one people. The cultural ties they share are so strong that a senior position in Iran is being fielded by an Iraqi.

“Ayatollah Sahrudi who is the Chief Judge of Iran, hailed from Iraq. He is the highest-ranking judge in Iran. You would see a lot of positions being fielded by Iraqis and nobody raises an eyebrow over the issue simply because they see each other as one,” El-Zakzaky said.