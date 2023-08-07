Court fixes date to hear alleged fraud suit against Perm Sec

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed September 21 to hear an ex parte motion filed against the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Emmanuel Meribole.

The Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organization of Nigeria, through their lawyer, Peter Abang, filed the suit.

They dragged Meribole to court over alleged failure to declare contract details of the ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while Meribole is the 1st respondent in the suit, the Federal Ministry of Aviation is listed as the 2nd respondent.

The plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABM/CS/969/2023 are praying the court for an order granting leave to them to apply for judicial review against the respondents activities: “To wit: A declaration that the permanent secretary has a statutory and public duty to furnish the applicant information and details concerning the 2nd respondent as contained in the applicant’s letter of request dated June, 23.”

The plaintiff also prayed the court for a declaration that the refusal or failure of Meribole to respond to or comply with the applicant’s request constituted a failure of his statutory duty to the applicant, adding: “This is therefore unlawful, illegal, an abuse of powers, abuse of discretion and ultra vires.”

The plaintiffs prayed the court to make an order directing and compelling the respondents to issue, comply with and or make available to the applicant information and details of contracts and expenditures.

They said this should be as contained in the applicant’s letter of June 23 as well as accept payment of the appropriate fees from the applicant forthwith.

They listed some of the contracts in the demands in their letter to include: Airstrip and other capital contracts by the Ministry from 2020 till date.