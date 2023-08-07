Osun denies new salary scale for workers

The Osun government said it is not the author of the purported new salary scale in circulation for workers.

Governor Ademola Adeleke‘s Spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, said this in a statement issued Monday in Osogbo, the State capital.

According to him, the viral post of the new salary scale is not only false, but also misleading as every content in it did not emanate from the state government.

Rasheed said the governor had demonstrated commitment to the welfare of workers since assumption of office, adding that at the appropriate time, he would unveil measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on civil servants and the larger public.

“It is therefore advised that civil servants discountenance the purported new salary structure being conveyed in the viral post.

“It is the work of mischief makers trying to unnecessary arose expectations of workers and trigger disaffection.

“The civil servants are assured of the commitment of Gov. Adeleke to their welfare in line with the economic reality of the state.

“Civil servants and the general public should know that the Gov. Adeleke’s administration is already working on palliatives measures and will soon be put into effect to support them in this trying period,” he said.