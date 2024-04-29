Portable shades wife in fresh feud, says ‘You’re nothing without my name’

Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out his wife, Omobewaji, for being nothing without him in a fresh feud between the couple.

Omobewaji shared a picture on her Instagram handle on Sunday with the caption, “This life just do what pleases you, because they will only appreciate you at the moment when they need you after they have forgotten. (sic) Next thing you hear, if you no do am, another person go do am, human forget kindness easily. The Queen.

Infuriated by her post, Portable said Bewaji should delete the post and make amends if she wants to return to his house.

He maintained that she was nothing until he began to take care of her while sabotaging the other wives to please her.

Portable, known for challenging his wives and baby mamas on social media platforms when he is not pleased with their captions, replied in disjointed and pidgin English, “If they remove my name from your name, you are nothing.

“People wey don go seld dey beg to come back, remember if you don go, no coming back because plenty people wey won enjoy wetin you dey enjoy (sic).

“You dey look down on me, no be my money I use take care of you come. Them no fit use you get me (sic).

“You dey hate me because another woman dey born for me, no be you say you no born again, na my money you love.

“You wan set me up, did I do you wrong, no be you say you no born again and I move on abi I am a man of myself. If I no do you well, you for don go, na me responsible everytime you dey tell me say you wan go but enjoyment no gree you.

“Batieloo mayo battery mi lo (meaning: leave and don’t remove my battery).

“No food for lazy man but there’s always food for lazy woman.

“All I do, I no still do noni. Ungrateful,” he maintained.

Before this new feud, portable and his wife had previously engaged in a war of words. He had called out his wife when she posted on her birthday that she was a Queen of herself.