Ondo 2024: Return Ondo to PDP, Damagum tells candidate

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, has charged the flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election, Hon. Ajayi Agboola, to return the state to the PDP governance.
Damagum gave the charge at the presentation of the certificate of return to the candidate after he won the party’s primary.
“We all know Ondo State is a PDP state. I can conveniently say, we got it right (with the choice of candidate) this time. You have to work hard with others to return the state to us,” Damagum stated.