Prophet Ayodele to Jacob Zuma: How to avoid going to jail

Top Nigerian prophet and leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told a former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, to form a coalition with opposition leader, Julius Malema, ahead of the general election coming up in the country on May 29, 2024.

Ayodele said in a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, that this was the only way Zuma could escape imprisonment.

Primate Ayodele revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa would ensure Zuma is sentenced to jail permanently if he wins and the only way to stop him is to do the right thing to take away victory from him.

The prophet called on Zuma to do the needful and save himself from embarrassment by joining Malema to prevent the ruling party from winning the general election.

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele made it known that if Ramaphosa wins, South Africa will collapse and suffer a huge setback economically.

He said: “If Jacob Zuma doesn’t want to go to permanent jail, he should form a coalition with Julius Malema.

“If Cyril Ramaphosa wins, Zuma will be sentenced to jail and also, he should do the needful if he doesn’t want to go to jail if not, Ramaphosa will try everything possible to jail him.

“The future of Jacob Zuma is in his hands, he has the opportunity to decide his fate now, it’s best to initiate a coalition with Julius Malema to prevent future embarrassment.

“If Ramaphosa wins, South Africa will collapse and suffer a setback economically.”

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele had foretold months ago that Zuma will be disqualified from participating in the general election.