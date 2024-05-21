Breaking: Pochettino quits Chelsea after one season in charge

Mauricio Pochettino has left his role as Chelsea manager by mutual consent after less than 11 months in charge despite qualifying for European football next season.

The 51-year-old, who joined Chelsea on a two-year deal last summer, has left the club, sources confirmed to ESPN.

This was despite the fact that the west London club finished seventh in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa Conference League, UEFA’s third-tier continental competition.

Chelsea spent around £380 million ($478.26m) on 10 players in the last summer transfer window but struggled with consistency for much of the season.

Also Read:

A young squad coupled with long-term injuries to Christopher Nkunku and club captain Reece James saw them suffer 11 losses in the league.

However, the Argentine’s team began to show promise in the latter stages of the campaign, losing just one of their final 15 league fixtures and winning their last five.

Chelsea also reached the Carabao Cup final, though their defeat to Liverpool in extra time saw them branded “billion-pound bottle-jobs”.