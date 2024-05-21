Breaking: Chelsea, Pochettino part ways with immediate effect

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea have reportedly parted ways with immediate effect on Tuesday.
Sport reporter, Fabrizio Romano, announced on Tuesday via X.
“Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea part ways with immediate effect. Chelsea and Pochettino have already agreed on terms, as @Matt_Law_DT reports.
“Chelsea will consider a young manager as a priority to replace Pochettino,” he wrote.