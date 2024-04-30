Ondo 2024: Accept defeat, team up with Aiyedatiwa, APC urges aggrieved aspirants

The All Progressive Congress in Ondo State has appealed to the 15 aggrieved governorship aspirants who participated in the primary election and their supporters, to accept the results of the exercise and team up with the flag bearer, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to the party, ”The need to retain the Sunshine State for APC makes synergy and unity of purpose a necessity, ahead of November.”

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s publicity secretary in Akure, Alex Kalejaye.

In the statement, Kalejaye noted that, “We urge Mr. Governor and flag bearer to be magnanimous in victory and explore plausible avenues to parley with all aspirants on the platform of our party, in the interest of unity and cohesion”.

“For the record, all the aspirants gave a good account of themselves, both while canvassing for support and during the primary election.

“In our estimation, they are all qualified to govern the State, but a candidate must emerge from the array of stars. We salute their individual courage to participate in the process.”

He commended the scrutiny of the governorship primary election process, by the National Working Committee, and its subsequent endorsement of the outcome of the exercise that took place on the 20th of April, 2024.

“The party viewed the decision of the highest organ of the ruling party as a loud credence to the quality of job done by the Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo-led election committee.

“Reports from the party structures across the 18 local government areas and 203 wards show that members of the ruling party conducted themselves in an organised and peaceful manner. Our members’ peaceful disposition is highly commendable.

“The chapter expressed deep confidence in the emerged flag bear, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, to lead the party to victory during the governorship election in November, 2024.

“It further affirmed the candidate’s capacity, judging from his wealth of experience in both private and public sectors, to ensure greater strides in the collective economic development aspirations for Ondo State.

“The state organ expressed appreciation to the security organs, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and all other stakeholders for making the exercise successful,” Kalejaye added.