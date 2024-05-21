2024 National SRHR Conference holds in Abuja

The 2024 National SRHR Conference will be held in Abuja on May 23, 2024, with the theme: “Culture and Social norms within Communities.”

President of Lawyers Alert, Rommy Mom, said over 60 SRHR organizations in Nigeria would attend the conference.

Mom revealed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Speakers and Delegates including Lawyers, Judges, members of Civil Society Organisations, Media and the National Human Rights Commission as well as representatives of other relevant government agencies would dissect issues around SRHR during the conference.

Also, there would be panel conversations with the topic: “Our laws and key populations: where are the positives” and “Discrimination and vulnerable groups within communities.”

Other issues to be discussed include but not limited to safe medical abortion, sexual rights, and Female Genital Mutilation.