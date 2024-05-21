2024 Hajj: NAHCON gives update on airlifting of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria said a total of 10,675 pilgrims have been flown to the Kingdom Saudi Arabia, six days after airlifting commenced.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Tuesday.

Giving the breakdown, Usara disclosed: “By the end of 20th May 2024, being Day 6 of 2024 airlift, FlyNas has transported 4,665 pilgrims followed by Max Air with 4,479. Air Peace has so far conveyed 1,531 pilgrims.”

She added that, so far, no flight cancellation has been recorded, except for a flight delay that resulted in a time shift which affected the Kwara inaugural flight; moving it from yesterday, Monday, May 20, 2024 to early hours of today – Tuesday May 21.

“Delightedly, Nasarawa state is the first to conclude airlift of its pilgrims totaling 1,794 for the 2024 Hajj season. Oyo and Armed forces are expected to conclude conveyance of their pilgrims tonight with one leg each remaining.

“As we approach the second week of inbound flights into Saudi Arabia, states that are about to commence airlifting of their pilgrims include: Kaduna, Yobe, Kano, Adamawa, Borno and Sokoto. Plateau State pilgrims are slated to depart today as well.

“Pilgrims are advised to be calm and to take note that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has a policy of First-in-First-Out (FIFO) meaning return from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria will follow the same sequence of departure from Nigeria,” said Usara.

Following this, she added all pilgrims are expected to spend the same estimated number of days in the Kingdom according to their time of conveyance.

In another development, Usara confirmed that the initial challenge in the issuance of Basic Travel allowance to pilgrims has been resolved, adding that each pilgrim is now entitled to $500 cash, as BTA as approved by NAHCON in place of a credit card.

Recall that the inaugural flight departed Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital last Wednesday afternoon, with 422 pilgrims.

The flight, FlyNas, landed at the Prince Mohammed Ibn Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madina at 12 am, last Thursday, Nigerian time.