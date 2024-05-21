Tyson Fury agrees to Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury will run it back against Oleksandr Usyk after agreeing to a rematch of their epic world heavyweight title showdown.

“The Gypsy King” (34-1-1) suffered his first professional defeat on Saturday night when he lost the closest of split decisions in a fight to crown boxing’s first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 25 years.

Fury appeared to be well on the road to a convincing victory as he boxed beautifully through the first seven rounds, appearing to have Usyk tiring and hurt.

But the Ukrainian genius summoned up an incredible turnaround, notably by producing the fight’s only knockdown in Round 9 as Fury somehow survived a brutal assault.

That 10-8 round though would prove absolutely crucial in the final reckoning as Usyk prevailed 114-113 when the deciding scorecard was read out by Michael Buffer.

The fight contract did contain a rematch clause for both men, but in the press conference afterwards both Fury and his promoter Frank Warren said they would take time to consider what comes next.

By Tuesday lunchtime though Fury had clearly made up his mind he wanted the chance for revenge – with Warren confirming as much during a radio appearance on talkSPORT.

“He’s back here, he’s recuperating, his mood is that he wants the rematch and that’s already signed for, so that will happen. In October.”

The date pencilled in for Usyk vs Fury 2 is October 12, again at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.