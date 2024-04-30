Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun says he has not taken any loan since his assumption of office on November 27, 2022.

The governor said this at the second edition of “Ipade Imole”, a forum where he gave stewardship to the people of the state on Tuesday in Ilesa.

Adeleke said his desire not to take a loan to finance the various infrastructural development in the state was in line with his pledge to govern the state within the available resources.

“In all our governance activities so far, let it be known that we have never borrowed a kobo.

“This is in line with our pledge to govern within our available resources as we manage the huge liabilities we inherited from the previous government.

“If anybody tells you this administration has borrowed money, tell the person he is a liar”, he said.

Speaking on his achievements in the various sectors, Adeleke said his administration was repositioning the mining sector and had also set up a task force to curtail illegal mining in the state.

In the health sector, the governor said that his administration had renovated and upgraded more than 100 Primary Health Care Centres in the state.

He said more than 50,000 persons had benefited from Imole medical outreach with free enrolment of 29,000 pensioners in the State Health Insurance Scheme.

Adeleke said his administration had also awarded a N1.3 billion water contract for the rehabilitation of Ora Water Works Scheme servicing the Igbomina area of the state.

In the education sector, the governor said that he approved the recruitment of 5,250 new teachers and school officers to strengthen teaching and learning in schools.

On infrastructural development, the governor said that his administration was pursuing massive construction of flyover bridges and road dualisation across the state.

He said his administration was also developing agriculture, women development, youth development, creative development, amongst others.

“We are running a pan-Osun government that is committed to the revival and prosperity of our dear state,” Adeleke said.