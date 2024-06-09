Daniel Ford International UK rolls out historic chess competition, partners NIDCOM

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Daniel Ford International, UK, Yemi Edun, for the extraordinary Chess Match between the Nigerian prodigy, Deborah Quickpen and Guinness World Record Holder Tunde Onakoya, scheduled for Tuesday June 11, 2024, in Lagos.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that an initiative such as this, will continuously encourage Nigerians in the Diaspora to do all they can to contribute meaningfully back home.

“I commend you and your team for organising such a meaningful event and for your dedication to the cause of education and empowerment through Chess. NIDCOM is glad to partner with you.“

She stated further, “I am confident that this event will be a resounding success and contribute significantly to the growth of Chess in Nigeria and the support of Chess in slums”.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, Deborah Quickpen is ranked number 4 in the Global under 12 Category, ranked number 3 in Africa and number 1 in Nigeria while Tunde Onakoya is the Guinness world Record Holder.

The historic Chess Competition is being organised by Daniel Ford International, a real estate and property conglomerate based in the UK and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM).