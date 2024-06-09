Tinubu approves mandate for special presidential envoy on climate action

President Bola Tinubu has approved terms of reference for the pioneering Office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC).

Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said the President approved the terms of reference for SPEC to bring clarity to the functions of the office within the climate and green economy ecosystem.

“By the President’s directive, the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action shall be the lead negotiator on climate-related matters on behalf of the Federal Government, reporting directly to the President,” said the statement.

It also said the office shall be the lead negotiator on carbon market and management initiatives on behalf of the Federal Government.

It added that the office had a mandate to integrate the work of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP) into the climate action plans of the Federal Government, reporting directly to the President.

Also Read:

The terms of reference also include, “Supervising interface between the Secretariat of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) and the NCCC Supervising Council, which is chaired by the President.

“Coordinating all climate action-related activities across Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, legislative, and subnational entities which directly impact the President’s climate action and green economic agenda.”

The statement said the supervisory function included a mandate to directly engage other nations, international organisations, and non-governmental entities to build coalitions and advance global climate goals in accordance with Nigeria’s national interest.

It said it shall be the focal point of the Federal Government’s engagement with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings, and other related international meetings on climate-related and green economic matters.

The SPEC shall also be the coordinator of activities of all relevant Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies towards the successful fulfilment of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Amongst others, it shall be, “The secretary of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, which is chaired by the President.

“The chief diplomat and lead representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on all climate-related engagements and negotiations while supervising the Energy Transition Office.

“The focal-point authority on all non-executive activities related to the operations of NCCC with delegated authority to oversee the activities and operations of the NCCC secretariat for frequent reporting to the President in between meetings of the NCCC Supervisory Council.”

It shall also act as the lead interface on engagements with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Finance and Federal Ministry of Power, Federal Ministry of Environment.

This includes other critical Federal Government institutions concerning the administration and coordination of climate-related donor finance, renewable energy finance and green industrial growth management.

The statement further said the office of the SPEC shall be chair the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Furthermore, the statement said the President approved the expansion of the membership of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions (P-CAGE).

The committee comprises representatives of Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas).

Others are: Representatives of Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology, Nigerians National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Special Assistant to the President on Energy Transition, Ms Yasmin Mohammed and representative of Energy Transition Office, Somkele Awa-Kalu.

According to the statement, the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions will be inaugurated in July.

It added that the President emphasised diligence, dedication, and patriotism in the execution of this critical national assignment.

This is with a view to realising his administration’s agenda on climate action and green industrial growth for the long-term benefit of the Nigerian people and Africans at large.