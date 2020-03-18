COVID-19: Elegba Festival postponed

In furtherance to the efforts of the government at both state and federal levels to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Nigeria, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), has announced the postponement of the yearly Elegba Festival.

Oba Elegushi announced the postponement in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday.

The festival was due to hold between March 24 and 30, 2020.

According to the traditional ruler, the decision to suspend the festival was taken in consultation with his Council of Chiefs.

He said: “This postponement becomes necessary in order to reduce a large gathering of people as advised by the government and which the Elegba festival is synonymous, as thousands of visitors converge at the festival from within and outside of Lagos State; and in view of the new cases in Lagos, it is important that we support the government’s determination in curbing the spread of this virus at this.

“While I share the disappointment of our friends and visitors who have made plans to attend the weeklong festival, it is important we prioritise the safety of lives before of any other consideration.

“We will continue to educate our people on the best practices necessary to stay safe and prevent contacting the Covid-19 virus.

“A new date will be communicated in due course for the 2020 Elegba festival.”