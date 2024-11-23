Covenant University tops in interdisciplinary science research in West Africa

Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State says it emerged the best West African University in Interdisciplinary Science Research Ranking for 2025 in Times Higher Education.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, made the announcement in a statement on Friday in Ota.

He said the university has with this continued to retain an eminent status as an institution in a class of its own.

“The university emerged as first in Nigeria and West Africa, third in Africa, and 73rd globally by the recent ranking of Times Higher Education,” Adebayo said.

He explained that 749 universities from 92 countries, out of 1023 entries received, were ranked.

The VC added: “In Nigeria, 19 out of 27 universities made submissions and were ranked. Landmark University were ranked second with a global ranking of 251 to 300.

“This is indeed a validation of our visionary base as a university, as it is the hand of God at work in Covenant University.”

Adebayo lauded the quality of leadership and unending support of the institution’s Chancellor and Chairman Board of Regents, Dr. David Oyedepo.

He added: “This has brought huge transformation to the university.”

He attributed the achievements recorded by the institution in the past years “not to power or might, but by the faithfulness of God over the institution”.

The vice-chancellor also pointed out that Covenant University was an institution with a unique mandate to raise a new generation of leaders in all spheres of human endeavour.

He added that this accounted for the extraordinary happenings being recorded in the University over such a short time.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that “Interdisciplinary Science” refers to the integration of the knowledge, traditions and processes from multiple scientific disciplines.

Adebayo said: “It can involve multiple academics who collaborate with one another across different disciplines.

“In addition, it may also be a single academic, approaching a scientific question across multiple disciplines.”

He explained that the Interdisciplinary Science Research is a measure of the university’s contributions towards interdisciplinary science.

The vice-chancellor noted that ISR methodology consists of three pillars, each representing a stage in the life cycle of research projects: inputs, process and outputs.

