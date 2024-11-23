Who is afraid of an automatic ticket?, by JMO Ekundayo and Wale Ojo-Lanre

The concept of an automatic ticket for an incumbent governor or president refers to a situation where a sitting governor or president, as a member of a political party, seeks re-election and is typically guaranteed the party’s nomination without facing significant competition in a primary election.

While the notion of incumbents receiving an automatic ticket is not new, it has precedents in established and advanced democracies globally.

It is a truism that certain critics view automatic ticket for an incumbent as an aberration that hampers internal democracy or competition within viable party members. They argue that competitive elections foster a sense of participation, inclusion and engagement within the party. However, it is essential to recognise that an automatic ticket policy does not inherently preclude internal discussion or engagement. A well-structured party can uphold democratic processes through thorough vetting and consensus-building among its members, even when there is no contested primary. This has happened in mature democracies around the world with the political parties of the incumbent waxing stronger. The fear of implosion within the ruling party if a consensus candidate is endorsed is therefore jejune, pedestrian and puerile.

Saliently and succinctly stated, it is indeed possible to unite behind a capable incumbent, while still fostering internal harmony and inclusion. In a typical friendly and dynamic political landscape, where apparent opposition to the incumbent is seemingly silent, supporting the incumbent governor can enhance party cohesion, allowing members to unanimously work together toward common goals rather than entrenching unhealthy competition against one another within the same party.

This scenario often arises due to several factors, including the governor’s established political popularity, strong party loyalty, and perceived effective governance. In Ekiti, for instance, His Excellency, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, popularly call BAO by his numerous adherents and admirers, has distinguished himself as a unique political figure who understands the essence of collaborative and inclusive governance. He has displayed exemplary leadership acumen to most Ekitikete in colour, context and content, than any other man in the saddle since the creation of Ekiti State. His strategic and humane engagement with political personalities, regardless of their party affiliations, has endeared him to a broad spectrum of Ekiti residents. Furthermore, his uncommon style of interaction with the creme la creme of Ekiti such as the likes of Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Barrister Femi Falana, SAN, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Adeyeye, Senator Olujinmi, etc. is unique and uncommon in the political disposition in the land of honour.

Remarkably, Governor Oyebanji has maintained close rapport with party leaders while initiating populist projects and sustainable programmes, along with various community development initiatives in the trajectory towards the *shared prosperity* mantra of his administration. He has successfully cultivated a near-perfect relationship with political stakeholders in Ekiti, earning unprecedented loyalty, even from members of opposition parties. This unyielding acceptance further solidifies the case for his automatic adoption across party lines.

Ultimately, endorsing an automatic ticket for him within his party could be a strategic decision, yielding significant benefits for both the party and the State. Contrary to the concerns that automatic ticket policy undermines internal democracy, it is crucial to reaffirm that such a policy does not diminish internal dialogue or engagement. A unified front around a capable incumbent, like Governor Oyebanji, can still foster internal cohesion whilst channeling party efforts and resources towards collective and rewarding objectives.

Additionally, the claim that eliminating competitive primaries will negatively impact economic activity is an oversimplification. It is widely known globally that good governance engenders and enhances economic activities much more than ephemeral gains that organising a local primary election can garner for a set of people. In this vein, while campaigns naturally stimulate economic activity, the primary focus should be on effective governance at all times. Going this route will ensure resources tied up in lengthy primary battles could be redirected toward community development, building infrastructure, and programmes that directly benefit constituents. Political parties can also seek alternative funding methods and engagement strategies that do not depend exclusively on candidate campaigns for economic stimulation.

Concerns about power dynamics, particularly the risk of fostering an overly powerful incumbent, merit consideration, but an automatic ticket does not inherently lead to autocracy. An accountable incumbent, like Governor Oyebanji, can maintain transparency and governance structures that prevent the erosion of democratic practices. His proven trustworthiness and rapport with party members reduce the need for competitive pressures typically faced by lesser-known challengers.

While some may view a guaranteed re-election as a pathway to complacency, this does not universally hold true. An effective leader strives for excellence, motivated by a desire to fulfill campaign promises and enhance his legacy — traits Governor Oyebanji has consistently demonstrated. He has also shown a willingness to listen to critiques and comments from constituents, party members and opposing politicians, using this feedback mechanism to remain engaged and responsive to the electorates’ needs.

The fear that an adoption policy will create internal division is unfounded, yet it is essential to emphasise that unity can thrive through shared vision and collective goals. The APC leadership – both in Ekiti and nationally – has fostered an inclusive environment, supporting various aspirations while promoting collaboration through effective relationship management. This was clearly manifested in the consensus endorsement of the erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari for the second term ticket of the ruling APC in the 2019 presidential election.

Those raising concerns about potential legal challenges surrounding the adoption policy must remember that the APC is a living party, adhering to constitutional provisions and adopting potential amendments that allow for consensus around a sole candidate. By ensuring all voices are heard in the decision-making process, the party can limit the risk of legal disputes while enhancing its legitimacy.

On the topic of political evolution and youth engagement, the automatic adoption of Governor Oyebanji will inject new life into youth inclusion in governance and policymaking. His advocacy for youth involvement bridges the gap between traditional power structures and the aspirations of younger generations, fostering a future-oriented political landscape. Initiatives that prioritise youth engagement within the party will counteract any perceptions of exclusion that may emerge from the adoption policy.

Concerns about setting a dangerous precedent through an automatic ticket are unfounded. Recent examples from around the world demonstrate that incumbents can run with little opposition due to their popularity and party support. For instance, several incumbents in the United States, such as Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds, faced minimal challenges in their Republican primaries.

Given the unique political context of Ekiti, the apparent lack of opposition parties supports the strategic decision to adopt a candidate who has demonstrated both leadership and effectiveness. An automatic ticket for a respected incumbent like Governor Oyebanji serves as a pragmatic response to the current political landscape, emphasising stability rather than monopolisation of power.

In conclusion, while the adoption of an automatic ticket raises legitimate questions regarding democracy, governance, and party unity, it also presents an opportunity for strategic manoeuvring that can enhance the effectiveness of both the party and governance in Ekiti. Ultimately, striking a balance between ensuring democratic practices and promoting effective leadership that addresses constituent needs is vital. Open dialogue and inclusive governance can mitigate concerns, resulting in a stronger, more cohesive party that effectively serves the people of Ekiti. The adoption of an automatic ticket policy is not a dismissal of democracy but rather a tactical approach to party politics aimed at promoting stability, unity, and efficiency. By eliminating unnecessary competition, the party positions itself to face the general election with strength and purpose, allowing the incumbent to focus on delivering good governance.

Ours is Ile-iyi, Ile-eye, and an automatic ticket can serve as a tool to uphold this vision and prevent APC Ekiti State from unnecessary internal political bickerings. Hence, automatic ticket for Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) is good for the soul of the ruling party, APC.

. Dr. Ekundayo and Ojo-Lanre sent this piece in on behalf of BAO BACKERS 2030.

