Court remands driver for allegedly stealing car

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered that a 34-year-old driver, Ridioam Rasheed, who allegedly stole a car, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Rasheed, who hails from Ogun, with criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional service facility in Suleja until January 5, 2024 for sentence after he had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Kenneth Eze, of Niger, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on October 6.

Ogada said that the complainant alleged that on the same date, the defendant came to Zuba spare parts market and pretended as if he wanted to buy one blue-coloured Ford Focus saloon car, valued at N1.7 million.

He told the court that the defendant smartly collected the said car key from the complainant under the pretence of testing the car and criminally absconded with it to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said that the defendant absconded with the car without the consent of the owner, adding that during police investigation, he made a confessional statement.

The prosecutor said the car was recovered from the defendant in Ibadan and parked at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 287 of Penal Code.