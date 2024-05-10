Primate Ayodele to Service Chief: How to spiritually end insecurity

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised Nigeria’s Service Chiefs on how to spiritually end insecurity in the country.

Prophet Ayodele laid out the process to this in a statement on Thursday signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He said that the Service Chiefs will need to build three towers to achieve this.

He noted that the towers are needed to put Nigeria’s security in order.

He made it known that insecurity in the country can come to an end within three months if the Service Chiefs and the government can listen.

He said: “For us to put security in order, they should build three strong towers, it should come to an end in the next three months if the government can listen.”

Primate Ayodele hailed the Service Chiefs for being at their best for the country.

However, he asserted that they needed to acknowledge God in all of their dealings so that their efforts will not be futile.

He said: “Nigeria is blessed to have the best service chiefs but they need to listen to divine instructions so that their efforts can be appreciated.

“Our service chiefs have all it takes to make this government succeed in terms of security but they must always acknowledge God.”

Furthermore, the man of God revealed that a new terrorist group is currently grouping to destabilise the current government.

He said: “A new terrorist group is coming up, they want to destabilize this government, it is time to turn to God for divine intervention.

“Let them build three strong towers to honour God.”