Champion Newspapers vote Obi ‘most impactful 4th Republic politician’

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Saturday received the 2023 Champion Newspapers’ Most Impactful Politician of the Fourth Republic (1999 to 2023).

Champion Newspapers Limited gave the award to Obi at the Champion Annual Awards held on Saturday night in Lagos.

The organisation described Obi as a distinguished leader widely recognised for his contributions to public policy, good governance, international business, 21st Century leadership and human capital development.

Champion Newspapers Limited also awarded Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo the 2023 Governor of the Year on Infrastructure and Rural Development.

It described Soludo as a distinguished achiever, whose dedication and excellence transformed the landscape of Anambra State.

It added that Soludo’s tenure had been characterised by focus on infrastructure and rural development, driving transformative projects that revitalised communities, improved livelihoods and setting new standards for governance and public service.

Other awardees at the event included the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, who received Lifetime Achievement Award; and Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who receivedthe 2023 Excellence in Service Award.

In her speech, the Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Nwaduito Iheakanwa, said the awards were about Nigerians’ responsiveness to the things that held the citizenry together.

Iheakwanwa said: “For Nigeria to get better and bigger, we will need more of this calibre of people and institutions that we set out to honour this evening because they constitute an integral part of the best.

“My simple message to us is that Nigerians should assiduously face issues of good governance and set aside politics and political meandering.

“For us, change comes from constructive thoughts and sound actions.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, retired Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa, said that all the awardees deserved their awards.

Marwa, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, said: “The purpose of awards, such as this, is to encourage the citizens to do even more in their areas of expertise and callings and also let Nigerians and the entire world to know that if you work hard enough, there is a reward for it.”

On illicit drug scourge in the country, Marwa said it had continued to destroy youths, families and communities.

He said the illicit drug scourge aided kidnapping, banditry and other crimes.

He urged parents to bring up their children properly.

Marwa added: “Parents should begin by setting the right examples and paying more attention to their children, bringing them up properly like in the times of old.

“We need to recover Nigeria from the drug scourge; we must say no to drugs.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 43 Nigerians and institutions received awards for their efforts, dedication, tenancy of purpose and sacrifices in advancing Nigeria.