Businessman abducted third time in Akwa Ibom

The police have confirmed the abduction of a businessman in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The man, identified as Akpan Essien, was abducted at his business premises on Tuesday at about 7:30pm.

A Divisional Police Officer, CSP Obio Udobio, confirmed the adduction to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Eket.

“Yes I am aware of the abduction of a businessman in Eket Local Government Area,” he said.

Udobio said that the abductors were yet to contact the family of the victim for ransom.

He said: “No ransom has been asked.

“That is what we are waiting for from the abductors.

ALSO READ:

Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball Championship: MFM beat Customs, win trophy

Ohaneze hails Uzodimma for offering amnesty to unknown gunmen

How to reset Nigeria’s economy – Lamido Sanusi

“We have informed the anti-kidnapping team at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Uyo and I am waiting when the abductors will call for ransom.”

A source told NAN that Essien was abducted around 7:30pm at gunpoint.

The source said that Essien is a wholesaler of engine oil at Etebi Street in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“My dear brother, the victim was abducted when he was supervising the offloading of his goods on Tuesday by 7:30pm,” he said.

The source explained: “This will be the third time the victim has been abducted in Eket.”