Breaking: Zack Orji: AGN speaks on reported death

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has reacted to the reported death of one of Nigeria’s veteran actors, Zack Orji.

The President of the AGN, Emeka Rollas, made the position of the body known on the reported death of Orji.

Rollas, in a post on his Instagram handle, said: “Mr Zack Orji is alive.

“Please ignore mischief makers who enjoy circulating fake news.

“This is to show how wicked some people can be.

“It is totally unacceptable.

“He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus’ name.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Orji, whose rumoured death spread on the social media in the early hours of Tuesday after the death of another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, was admitted on December 31, 2023 into a hospital and had a brain surgery on January 1, 2024.

Orji, 64, was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja after he slumped.

The Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who made this known on January 3, 2024, had said then: “God will heal him and he will be well.

“We will do all we can to support him.

“We solicit the collective prayers of Nigerians because he is like a part of our families.

“We have watched him entertain us and we see him as a national treasure.

“So the best we can do is to ensure that we support him to have the best treatment.

“We will reach out to other well-meaning Nigerians to support Zack Orji through prayers and other means available to ensure that he survives this ailment.

“This is not only about the ministry which I am representing.

“You know that Zack Orji has been in the industry for decades.

“This is a man who has given his time and effort to entertain Nigerians.

“He is one of the individuals who laid the foundation for Nollywood and the film industry in Nigeria but now he is sick and the least we can do as an administration is to give him all the necessary support through prayers and otherwise to ensure that we save his life.

“This will also propel the administration to look at the welfare of artists and others in the industry who have not only given their time and energy but people like Zack Orji who have become national treasures.”