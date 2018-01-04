Breaking: Salah wins CAF Player of the Year award

Egypt international winger Mohamed Salah has scooped up the prestigious CAF award after heavy competition from Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

This win would mean Salah has won the two biggest personal accolades for African footballers, the BBC Player of the Year and the CAF Player of the Year, in the space of a few weeks.

Salah’s heroics in 2017 have made him a worthy winner of the award; after guiding Egypt to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Final in their first participation since the Pharaohs’ successful 2010 campaign, where he managed to score two goals and assist another two, including Elneny’s goal in the final out of five goals scored by Egypt.

In addition, he was joint-top scorer in the 2018 African World Cup Qualifiers after guiding Egypt to their first FIFA World Cup since 1990, scoring a 94th minute penalty against Congo to win the match and send Egypt to Russia next summer.

The former AS Roma man joined Liverpool in the summer, in what was their record-breaking transfer, and has taken England and Europe by storm, scoring 23 goals for the Reds in just 29 appearances, five of them coming in the UEFA Champions league, and 17 in the English Premier League, making him sit comfortably in second-place behind two-time Premier League top scorer Harry Kane, who has 18.

Despite not being an out-and-out striker, Salah managed to play 60 official games for Egypt, AS Roma and Liverpool, scoring 39 goals and providing 19 assists in 2017, a feat that has never been achieved by an Egyptian player.