Breaking: JAMB releases 2024 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results.

Over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the examination in 118 towns and over 700 centres across the country.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede announced the release of the UTME results at a press conference held at the board’s headquarters, Bwari, in Abuja on Monday.

The examination which began on Friday, 19th April ended on Monday, 29th April 2024.

The board earlier explained that it chose to delay the release of the UTME results by some days because it needed some time to scrutinise the results to ensure credibility and integrity of the results, ensuring that there are no questions or any form of unclarity concerning the results particularly as regards the issue of impersonation, mixed biometrics, and other forms of malpractices.