Bid to collect cash: Man collapses, dies inside bank + Photo

A man who was yet to be identified as at press time, has collapsed and died inside a first generation bank in Agbor, Delta State.
A Facebook user, Omole Mike, confirmed the development in a post on Thursday shortly after the incident occurred.
According to available information, the man was said to have waited on a queue for several hours to collected his Automated Teller Machine card in his bid to have access to cash.
Mike said the incident occurred at about 1:30pm, adding: The Date is on 02-02-2023.
“May his Soul Rest in Peace.
“It is well?”
The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.
Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “He was not trying to withdraw cash.
“He came to collect his ATM card.”