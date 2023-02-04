Bid to collect cash: Man collapses, dies inside bank + Photo

A man who was yet to be identified as at press time, has collapsed and died inside a first generation bank in Agbor, Delta State.

A Facebook user, Omole Mike, confirmed the development in a post on Thursday shortly after the incident occurred.

According to available information, the man was said to have waited on a queue for several hours to collected his Automated Teller Machine card in his bid to have access to cash.

Mike said the incident occurred at about 1:30pm, adding: The Date is on 02-02-2023.

“May his Soul Rest in Peace.

“It is well?”

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “He was not trying to withdraw cash.

“He came to collect his ATM card.”