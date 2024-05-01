Bandits storm prayer ground, kill Inspector, vigilante, kidnap many

Bandits have stormed a prayer ground in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State killing an Inspector of Police, a member of the local vigilante group in the area and kidnapping many.

The Inspector of Police and vigilante member were killed as they made efforts to rescue those abducted on the prayer ground.

The deceased and other security operatives were said to have walked into an ambush while on a rescue operation.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, but were confirmed dead on arrival.

The source said: “On the 28th of April at about 8pm, bandits in their large numbers invaded Yandoto village under Tsafe Local Government Area, kidnapped an unspecified number of people during the last evening prayer.

“Men from 19 Police Mobile Force on Operation Restore Peace posted to Yandoto village and a detachment of Yandoto vigilante group swung into action for rescue a mission.

“Unknown to them, the bandits had laid ambush for them.

“One AP/NO: 344413, Inspector Abubakar Dogara, along with the two members of the vigilante group were shot.

“The victims were rushed to Yarima Specialist Hospital Gusau.

“The Inspector and one member of the vigilante group were confirmed dead by the doctor.

“The Inspector’s service rifle with bridge number 358048, with 60 rounds of live ammunition was carted away by the bandits.

“The corpses were deposited in the mortuary.

“Meanwhile, a team of PMF and regular police personnel are combing routes for possible rescue.”