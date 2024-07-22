Azu announces reading of new book

Top journalist and renowned columnist, Azu Ishiekwene has announced the reading of his new book, ‘Writing for Media and Monetising It.’

The celebrated author made the announcement in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

According to him, the book reading event comes up on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said, “I will give the reading at the Rovingheights Bookstore, Area 11, Garki, by 5 pm at an event that will be moderated by Channels TV top anchor Maupe Ogun-Yusuf. “

Writing for Media and Monetising It has received extensive and laudatory reviews since it was publicly presented on June 26 and is currently on sale in several locations in Abuja and Lagos.

“This author’s reading will allow me to deepen my engagement with readers, autograph copies, and reflect on how content creators, especially journalists, can get better rewards for their efforts, a theme at the heart of the book,” he added.

According to the author, top journalists, including the Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, have already indicated interest in attending the event.

Abuja-based journalists in other media houses, including NATION, ThisDay, Vanguard, TRUST, PUNCH, Guardian, LEADERSHIP, and journalists in the broadcast media, are also expected to attend.

