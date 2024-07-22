MultiChoice collaborates with Earthshot Prize to tackle climate change

MultiChoice, in partnership with the Earthshot Prize, a global environmental initiative hosted an event titled “Tackling Africa’s Climate Change Challenge” in Lagos.

The event took place on Monday.

The event brought together representatives of the EarthShot Prize including Hannah Jones, CEO, EarthShot Prize, environmental innovators, enthusiasts and activists including Temilade Salami-Temi Global, Olumide Idowu-Mr Climate, and other stakeholders to discuss how to achieve environmental sustainability in Africa.

Delivering the opening remark, Atinuke Babatunde, Academy Director, West Africa, MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), spotlighted the critical role of storytelling in tackling global environmental issues.

“The Earthshot Prize exemplifies the power of human ingenuity in finding groundbreaking solutions to restore and protect our planet, and it is through innovation that we can transform challenges into opportunities. The MultiChoice Talent Factory embodies this spirit by nurturing creative talent who use their skills to tell powerful stories and drive positive change. The climate problem is not a one-person problem. Together, let us be inspired by these pioneering efforts and work tirelessly towards a sustainable and resilient future for all.”

Hannah Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Earthshot Prize, in her special address highlighted the urgency of addressing environmental challenges and, emphasized the significance of the Earthshot Prize in promoting innovative solutions to restore and protect our planet.

“We face an unprecedented urgency to address the environmental challenges threatening our planet. The Earthshot Prize symbolizes our shared commitment to finding and implementing innovative solutions. It is not just an award; it is a call to action. Together, we must act swiftly and decisively to restore and protect our natural world. Our future, and the future of generations to come, depends on the choices we make and the actions we take now.”

The event highlighted the significance of the Earthshot Prize in driving change and explored integrating technology and community engagement in environmental solutions. It also addressed future opportunities and challenges in sustainability.

Additionally, the event showcased video presentations produced by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory- Revive the Ocean, featuring Achenyo Idachaba-Obaro, Founder CEO, Mitimeh, and Oyewole Talabi, founder Recycle9ja; Racing Against Time, a mini-documentary on the danger of plastic waste, and 2070; a short film featuring Winifred Obam and Eliana Uffot. All short films were shot and produced by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory.

The Earthshot Prize, founded by the Prince of Wales, Prince William, is a global environmental prize designed to incentivize change and help repair our planet over the next ten years. Centered around five Earthshots – Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate – the prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by showcasing innovative solutions.

