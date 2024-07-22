Tinubu, traditional, religious leaders caution Nigerians against planned protests

President Bola Tinubu has urged the youth not to carry out their planned protests against the Federal Government’s economic reforms.

Tinubu made the call in Abuja on Monday at a meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers.

He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

“Capitalising on the economic hardship in the country, some men and women with sinister motives have been reported to have been mobilising citizens, particularly youths, to stage a protest,’’ he said.

According to him, what is required of Nigerians in this critical period of economic reform is patience and commitment to the success of the reforms.

He urged Nigerians to learn from past experiences where crises and violence threatened the nation’s diversity and peace.

“Let’s learn from India and Sudan’s experiences. We are a country with more than 200 million people.

“Therefore, we can’t afford to have this kind of situation,’’ he said.

He said the present administration had put in place policies and programmes to ameliorate the economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

Also Read:

“We have procured Compressed Natural Gas vehicles, introduced students’ loan scheme, distributed palliatives, procured tractors, fertiliser, and other agric inputs,’’ he said.

He affirmed that the Federal Government is making concerted efforts to combat insecurity in the country.

“As a custodian of our culture, I would like you to carry the message of peace to the young people and parents in your domains,’’ Tinubu said.

In his speech, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’adu Abubakar III, identified dialogue as the best option in resolving any conflict.

“What dialogue can’t resolve, no amount of violence can resolve. There must be peace.

Also speaking, the Ooni of Ife, Dr Adeyeye Enitan, pointed to patriotism among citizens as the key driver toward national development.

“Patriotism is synonymous to national cohesion. Any attempt to destroy national cohesion, therefore, must be resisted,’’ he said.

According to him, Tinubu has been working hard to put the county in a proper shape in spite of the challenges.

“Nigeria does not belong to any section of the country; it belongs to all of us,’’ he said.

In his address, the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, Dr Mainasara Umar-Kogo described traditional institutions as the most effective local administration since the pre-colonial era.

He said some administrative reforms in the country had relegated their roles and subjected them to ineffective political values.

“We need their roles restored in our constitution so that we can preserve our socio-cultural values.

Post Views: 0