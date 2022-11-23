Atiku appoints Yaduma Special Assistant

Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Dr Nath Yaduma as his Special Assistant, Liaison.

Abubakar, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Wednesday in Abuja, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Yaduma, who hails from Adamawa State, until his recent appointment, has been a long standing aide of Atiku.

He has also served in various capacities, including Special Adviser on Special Duties in the Obasanjo administration.

He is a graduate of the Institute of Insurance, Kent, London, and City College, New York.





