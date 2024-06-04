Army hands over rescued students to Gov. Ododo

The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over eight students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, who were rescued on Sunday, to Governor Ahmed Ododo at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The handing over was conducted by the Deputy Chief of Operations (Army), Major General Emmanuel Emekah.

The handing over was done on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Emekah said the troops of the Nigerian Army in synergy with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies successfully rescued the abducted students who were taken hostage by terrorists.

He said the rescue operation took place in a dense forest near Oro Ago village in Kwara State following an intense clearance mission.

He added that the operation was still ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.

In his remarks, Governor Ododo thanked God Almighty for making it possible to rescue the students, adding that it was a mixed feeling for him as two of the 31 abducted students were murdered.

Ododo, who added that 29 of the students were successfully rescued, appreciated the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and the military in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He also thanked the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for making the country’s security apparatus more effective, efficient and technology driven.

He said: “At this level, I have come to realise that the Nigerian Army has all it takes to stamp out kidnapping, banditry and all forms of criminal activities from our land.

“Because the level of synergy, the level of understanding, collaboration and coordination carried out by them professionally is highly commendable and I sincerely appreciate you and your men.

“I want to promise that Kogi State will always be there to partner with you and we are ever ready to answer your call at any point in time and fighting crimes and criminality in our land.

“We have all it takes in terms of equipment and we will continue to collaborate and synergise with your agencies to make sure our land is free of all these criminalities.”

Ododo assured the students that the government would continue to support them to ensure that they succeed in their aspiration and educational pursuits.

According to him: “Kogi is a state that is well known to be well blessed with mineral deposits and that deposit must work for the state.”

He said the criminals had now known that Kogi State was not a safe haven for them, assuring that no criminal that entered the state would be spared.

The governor commended the army for its efforts and display of professionalism in carrying out the rescue operation.