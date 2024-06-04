Nigerian Army Education Corps pulls out 16 Generals

The Nigerian Army Education Corps has pulled out 16 Generals who retired from active military service.

This was revealed in a statement after the ceremony at the Sobi Military Cantonment, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The statement by Captain Yemi Sokoya, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Education Corps in Abuja, said the pulling out parade was to celebrate the illustrious and selfless service the retired Generals have rendered to the Nigerian Army, NAEC and the nation at large.

Sokoya said that in a keynote address, retired Major General Muktar Bunza, the Special Guest of Honour and also one of the celebrants, said that it was a thing of gratitude to have the opportunity to serve the nation.

According to Bunza: “Today, we are extremely grateful for the opportunities to serve our nation.

“Our service years have indeed given us the leeway to significantly contribute to the growth and development of the NAEC and NA in general.”

Bunza noted that the NAEC had remained an elite corps in the Army, adding that the place of the corps in the history and development of the NA as a pacesetter in human capacity development in art, science, curriculum as well as languages were still relevant.

He implored the corps to always be ahead through proactive application of science and technology to help the NA achieve its dynamic responsibilities.

He expressed his gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, for his unwavering support to the corps, especially his commitment to the sustainability of Command Schools and reviving their past glory.

This, he said, was through strategic interventions in infrastructural development, which had been pivotal.

Bunza also appealed to the COAS to continue with the noble endeavour to ensure Command Schools once again become citadels of excellence in education across the country.

He further expressed appreciation to the Commander, NAEC, Major General Baba Alhaji Tsoho, for organising the pulling out parade.

He also commended the commitment and determined resolve of the commander to put the corps in its rightful position.

To his fellow retirees, Bunza said: “With utmost respect, our legacy and wisdom are invaluable to the NAEC, NA and the nation as a whole.

“Let us keep the corps close to our hearts, offering guidance and support whenever needed.

“Our experience and insights are crucial as NAEC navigates the challenges and opportunities ahead.”