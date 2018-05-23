Amnesty International plotting to smear Nigeria’s military–DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says it has received credible intelligence of a plan by Amnesty International to release a false report on fictitious rape incidents in IDP camps in the North East Zone.

Brig.-Gen. John Agim, the Acting Director of Defence Information, described the alleged action in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday as a “malicious trend”.

Agim said: “This malicious trend by AI is becoming a frequent ritual and it is rather unfortunate.”

Agim said that under current situation in the country, AI was expected to apply the natural law of liaison by working with security agencies as partners.

He said: “This would have been the best way to ensure that insurgency and crisis are completely wiped off rather than engaging in falsehood, maligning the military and painting it in bad light at any slight opportunity.”

He advised AI to desist from cooking reports “from time to time to demoralise the entire military system and the nation as a whole whose troops are sacrificing their lives in the fight against Boko Haram and other enemies of the country”.

According to him, false reports which are capable of derailing the good work being done by our patriotic and selfless soldiers must stop.

He urged Nigerians to continue to trust and support the military in the ongoing war against the Boko Haram sect while going about their normal lawful businesses.