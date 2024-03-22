African Games: Brume strikes gold as Nigeria continues dominance in track/field

Nigeria’s long jump sensation, Ese Brume, on Thursday in Accra won a gold medal in the women’s long jump at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

Brume leapt 6.92 meters in her first attempt to secure her second consecutive African Games gold medal.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that she also won gold at the last edition in Rabat, Morocco in 2019.

Nigeria’s Prestina Ochonogor also claimed bronze in the event on Thursday with a jump of 6.62 meters in her international debut, while Koala Jasmine of Burkina Faso won the silver medal.

In other events on Thursday, Nigeria also dominated the discus final with Obiageri Amaechi and Chioma Onyekwere wining gold and silver medals respectively.

Onyekwere was the defending champion and the African record holder, but she settled for second place with a throw of 58.03 meters, while Nora Monie of Cameroon took the bronze.

Also, Jemi Francis-Peterson won the silver medal in the women’s heptathlon after gathering 5268 points across the seven events.

She finished behind Ahouanwanou Odile of Benin Republic.

NAN reports that Team Nigeria remains second behind Egypt on the medals table.

The Games, which began on March 8, are set to end on Saturday in Accra.