ABU, Zaria presents 35,758 graduands at 42nd Convocation

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria will present a total of 35,758 graduands for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 sessions for conferment of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees at its Diamond Jubilee Convocation.

A statement issued Friday in Zaria by Auwalu Umar, Director, Public Affairs of the University, said the 42nd and Diamond Jubilee Convocation was billed to hold on January 28.

Umar said out of the 35,758 graduands, 8,842 bagged higher degrees, with 869 Ph.D; 60 M.Phil; 6,179 Masters; and 1,734 Postgraduate Diplomas.

He added that 26,916 would receive Bachelors Degrees out of which 273 have First Class, 5,647 Second Class Upper Division; 17,567 Second Class Lower Division, 2,899 Third Class Honours, 45 Pass degrees, and 485 unclassified degrees.

He said four outstanding personalities would be conferred with the institution’s honorary doctorate degrees for their immeasurable contributions to humanity.

“The honorary degree awardees include: former Military governor of old Kano State, Col. Sani Bello (Rtd) and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.

“Others are former Bursar of Ahmadu Bello University, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa-Jibo and Katsina-based philanthropist, Hajiya Fatima Kurfi,’’ he said.

According to Umar, the pre-convocation lecture scheduled to hold on January 27 would be delivered by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Umar added that the lecture was entitled: “The Impact of Man-Made and Natural Disasters on Food Security and Agricultural Development in Nigeria.”

Similarly, a lecture entitled: “Nigeria: Character Builds a Nation, Dignity Transforms It” would be delivered by an alumnus of the University, Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, on January 24.