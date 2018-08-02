7,705 graduates benefit from 2018 N-power in Niger

No fewer than 7,705 unemployed graduates in Niger would benefit from the second batch of the 2018 N-power Volunteers programme of the Federal Government.

Alhaji Mohammed Saba, Director-General of N-Power in Niger, disclosed this during the flag off of 2018 N-power Volunteers Corps beneficiaries in Minna on Thursday.

He said that the N-power programme was introduced by the Federal Government to employ 500,000 unemployed graduates and non-graduates to address challenges of unemployment in the country.

Saba said: “Out of the 500,000 youths employed by the federal government into N-power, 13,000 persons will benefit from the programme in the state for the stipulated period of four years.

“I want to assure you that at the end of the N-power programme, some percentage of the volunteers will be absorbed into the Federal Civil Service.’’

In his address, Governor Abubakar Bello advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity to develop themselves and become self-reliant.

Bello, represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan, Secretary to the State Government, commended the efforts of the Federal Government in engaging youths to reduce unemployment in the country.

In his remarks , Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, Director, National Orientation Agency in Niger, disclosed that the Federal Government would spend about N8 billion in the state at the end of N-power programme.

He said that the agency would ensure that beneficiaries of 2018 N-power were posted within their area of domicile for easy access to their place of primary assignments.

Aliyu, however, advised ministries, departments, agencies and schools to introduce reward system for outstanding N-power volunteers to encourage commitment.

Wahiwe Ugonwanyi, one of the beneficiaries, commended the Federal Government for introducing the programme.

She said: “I am very delighted to be among the participants after staying at home for years with no job.”