Correctional service to publicly display fleeing inmates’ details

The Nigerian Correctional Service has said it would soon display the names and pictures of the fleeing inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State.

The Spokesperson NCoS, Federal Capital Territory Command, Adamu Duza, disclosed this on Thursday.

A relentless downpour on Wednesday night wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, resulting in extensive damage to the facility and facilitating the escape of 118 inmates.

The downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, allowing inmates to flee.

However, 10 fleeing inmates had been recaptured.

Duza noted that the command was collaborating with other security agencies to recapture the remaining fleeing inmates, adding that their database would soon be made known to the public.

He noted, “Our intelligence officers, armed squadron officers, in collaboration with the Nigeria police force, DSS, and other security agencies are combing neighbouring communities to find the fleeing inmates.

“Very soon, we shall publish the names and pictures of the fleeing inmates.”